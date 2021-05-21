Office of Hawaiian Affairs provides $1.2M in awards to Hawaii nonprofits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) officials announced $1.25 million in grant awards will support the Native Hawaiian community through 14 nonprofit organizations on Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.

OHA says their ‘Ohana and Community Program Grants program intends to strengthen the family, culture, land and water of Native Hawaiians.

The Adult Friends for Youth is set to establish a center in Waianae and ‘Ewa that will help keep children who commit status offenses from the juvenile justice system through assistance from the grants.

Other projects awarded grants include restoring dryland native forests on Hawaii Island, a substance abuse treatment program on Maui, restoring access to traditional healing methods on Oahu and an ʻāina-based education program on Kauai.

“It is our belief that we can best address the disparities that Native Hawaiians face today by focusing on supporting and building on the foundational strengths of our culture. We recognize that these foundations have the power to affect the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians, and we are very proud to partner with these community organizations who share our goals and objectives in moving the lāhui forward.” Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, Office of Hawaiian Affairs board chair

Click here to read OHA’s 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan