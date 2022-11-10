HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs ushered in a new era of leadership, Sylvia Hussey, three years ago.

Hussey is a certified public accountant with plenty of experience in financial administration as a CEO.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey made it clear that she, her trustees and executive team worked for accountability.

“She provides the leadership that OHA needs to ensure ethical stewardship of the resources it manages for its beneficiaries,” said Lindsey.

Back in 2018, according to the OHA, there was a top ten national accountaing firm, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP.

They created a review of OHA and LLC contracts and disbursments from five fiscal years.

It is said that the OHA was not needed to do this, BOT did it despite OHA undergoing regular state audits with clean annual independent financial audits for 14 years in a row.

The CLA presented a report from 2019 with 73 OHA, 30 LLC and six general oversight and governance recommendations.

The report also identified 38 transactions from the five fiscal years reviewed from 2012 to 2016 which may contain components of fraud, waste and abuse.

Lindsey plans to better align procedures through Administration’s Recommendations Implementation Plan which addressed CLA recommendations:

Implemented three major technology systems for grants management, accounting and contract management.

Established a governance and policy framework for the BOT with updated bylaws.

Approved policy amendments to improve fiscal management and transparency in budget preparation, format, and reporting requirements.

Placed contract monitoring as the responsibility of the operating unit with oversight by the business line executive.

Subjected all grants and sponsorships to approval by the BOT.

Eliminated CEO-initiated sponsorships and the CEO management override practice.

Required that employee-related events be compliant with OHA policies.

Established a financial transparency website that includes 18 years of financial statements and independent auditors’ opinions, Trustee Protocol Allowance and Annual Reports.

In February 2022 of this year, OHA reported that they contracted Plante Moran (PM) for detailed follow up on the report.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to officials, the PM report found 22 of the 38 questionable transactions with evidence of fraud, waste and abuse.

“We are determined to ensure accountability for past wrongdoing,” said Lindsey.