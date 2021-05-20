Officials reveal name, sex of Hawaiian monk seal pup born in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Marine Animal Response revealed that Kaiwi’s pup is a boy on Thursday, May 20.

They also unveiled his name — Lōli’i, which means “relaxed, at ease, without worry and carefree.”

Students at “Halau Ku Mana” Hawaiian immersion school helped pick the name because the pup is very active, curious and loves to explore with his mom.

The two have been spending less time at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, where Lōli’i was born.

The barriers at Kaimana were removed on Tuesday, May 19.

Officials remind beachgoers to say away if they see a Hawaiian monk seal.