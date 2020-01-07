Off-leash dog park opens at Kalo Place Mini Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dogs now have a new place to run free.

The city today opened its newest off-leash dog park.

It’s at the Kalo Place Mini Park, located just behind the Hawaiian Humane Society and near UH Manoa.

The park has had problems with homeless in the past. Officials hope this new dog park will help curb unwanted activity.

“We heard over the years a lot of concerns over this park,” said Tim Streitz of the McCully Moiliili neighborhood board. “If people even knew about it they weren’t coming here because of the activities that were going on here. The neighbors living alongside the park were very concerned about what was going on. They were afraid to even have their kids here with what people were doing in here”

The dog park is fenced in and has areas for both small and large dogs.