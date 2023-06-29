HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a buddy who can make you laugh and keep you active, consider Odie.

Odie is a large mixed breed pup who is just over one year old and he brings 60 pounds of love with him.

He would do well with an active family who will walk, run, play fetch and swim with him. Odie is enthusiastic and is up to play any sports.

Odie knows basic commands and has been training at Dog’s Choice. His training will continue after his adoption as he has a GoodPup scholarship. That means he is sponsored for virtual one-on-one training so he can be the goodest boy possible.

If you are interested in meeting Odie, and who wouldn’t be, contact Maui Humane Society at (808) 877-3680, ext. 3.