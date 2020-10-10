October is ‘Spot the Ant, Stop the Ant’ Month

Stop the Ant Month is an annual campaign organized by the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council, the Invasive Species Committees on each island, the Hawai‘i Ant Lab, and the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species.

It’s a call to action for residents and businesses to join in the fight against Fire Ants, a relatively new species of stinging ant in Hawaii. They are NOT the same as those large stinging ants that we know from hot, dry areas like parks and beaches. You stand in the wrong spot and your legs or feet get stung– those are tropical fire ants and they’ve been in the state since the 1800’s. We’re talking about little fire ants (LFA) which are tiny; about as wide as a penny is thick, 2 millimeters long. LFA get to extremely high populations and form a 3-D infestation ground, plants & trees and they don’t hang on too well. They rain down on people and sting. And they move into your house.

On Hawaii island, an infestation can average 20,000 ants per square meter—that’s 20,000 ants in a 3’ box—living in colonies that nest in leaf litter, in plants, and all the way up in trees. So if you have LFA, you will eventually know it because stings will become unavoidable.

So what can you do? Each year in October, the DOA reminds people to collect ants from your property, freeze them to kill them, then send them to officials for identification. Only then will we be able to find them. The DOA may also be able to detect other harmful species of ants that are not known to occur in Hawai‘i.

Ant collection is an easy project, and it is really important. To learn more, including how to collect and submit ants, visit www.StopTheAnt.org. Or, if you suspect you have LFA in a new location, you can also call the State Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378) or report it online at 643PEST.org .