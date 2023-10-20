HONOLULU (KHON) — October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, and to mark the occasion, the Oahu Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has teamed up with Raising Cane’s, the popular fast-food chain known for its canine mascot.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

They’re hosting a pet adoption event set to take place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s Mililani location.

Kristen Hudson and Victoria Budlong with the Oahu SPCA joined KHON2 News to introduce two canines, Angel and BB, who are in need of fur-ever homes.

The sibling dogs were rescued from challenging circumstances on the North Shore. BB in particular was shot by a BB gun before finding safety and care with the Oahu SPCA.

“He’s doing great. His wound is still healing, but he’s such a trooper. From day one, even though he was hurting, he was just smiling and happy for pets and hugs,” said Hudson.

Both Angel and BB, being Sharpei mixes, will be looking for their forever homes at the Raising Cane’s adoption event in Mililani.

“No matter what breed they are, they are just really special, sweet dogs that need and deserve loving homes,” said Budlong.

Attendees can expect not only to meet and potentially adopt dogs like Angel and BB, but also have a chance to win prizes.

Raising Cane’s is extending its support to the Oahu SPCA by pledging to donate $50 for every animal adopted during the event.

This contribution will help the Oahu SPCA continue its mission of rescuing and providing medical care and love to animals in need.

For those who are cat lovers, the Ohio SPCA will also be bringing cats and kittens to the event.

You must be 21 years of age and older to adopt a pet.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Upon arrival, the Oahu SPCA team will be available to guide you through the adoption process.