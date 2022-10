HONOLULU (KHON) – Healthy credit habits are one of the most valuable lessons a person can learn.

National Get Smart About Credit Day, observed every third Thursday in October, is a national campaign that was created to teach people about responsible credit habits.

KHON2’s Brigette Namata gets practical financial advice from John Robinson of Financial Planning Hawaii and Fee-Only Planning Hawaii.