Ocean View man wanted for questioning in connection to a sexual assault case

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Hawaii Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an Ocean View.

Fifty-three-year-old Roberto Martinez Cebreros is wanted for questioning in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

He is described to be 5’6″ and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Detective Sharlotte T. Bird at (808) 326-4646 ext. 278 or Sharlotte.Bird@hawaiicounty.gov.