Ocean View man charged with property crimes in connection with recent burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with property crimes in connection with a residential burglary in Ocean View last week.

Benjamin Jerin-Kealoha, of Ocean View, was charged with one count each of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, burglary of a dwelling during an emergency and first-degree theft.

On Feb. 12 at around 6 p.m., police responded to a residence on Catamaran Lane where Jerin-Kealoha allegedly stole items from inside the home and a pickup truck on the property.

According to police, Jerin-Kealoha was seen the next day in the stolen truck which still had items that were taken from the burglary. He was arrested on scene without incident. The truck and stolen items have been returned to the victim.

Jerin-Kealoha’s bail was set at $17,000.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Melissa D’Angelo of the Kau Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520.