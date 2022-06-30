HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people are preparing to celebrate fourth of July weekend by spending time outdoors.

Whether you are a Hawaii resident or a mainland visitor, Honolulu department of emergency services encourages everyone to know your limits.

During holiday weekends accidents and calls happen more frequently due to people coming to the island and not understanding the strength and force of the ocean.

Sharks cove is a popular tourist spot to check out. However, it can be very deadly if people are not paying attention.

Honolulu Department of Emergency Services says it’s common for people to come to Hawaii and get in the ocean. However, not everyone understands the strength of the ocean here.

“It’s good to check in with a lifeguard before getting into the ocean,” said Brie Cantalupo with Honolulu Ocean Safety. “That’s what we are here for.”

During the holiday weekend, people will let their guards down and want to enjoy their time off. However, mother nature doesn’t take breaks.

Ocean safety said sometimes even the most experienced swimmers, surfers and divers get swept into the ocean and need that extra help to safely get out.

“It’s important to wear the correct swimming attire and bring the correct swimming gear,” said Cantalupo. “Knowing what beaches are good for surfing and what beaches are good for swimming is helpful as well.”

Ocean tips for beach goers:

Know your physical limitations

Go to a beach with a lifeguard

Have the proper swim equipment

Make sure you are well rested

Make sure you are hydrated

Avoid the ocean while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Never turn your back to the ocean

If you notice someone in distress, you should notify a lifeguard or immediately call 911 and report your exact location.