Ocean Safety responds to unresponsive diver off Oahu’s west side

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported a 64-year-old diver to a hospital in serious condition after he went unresponsive off the west side of Oahu on Saturday, April 3.

Ocean Safety officials responded around 3:15 p.m. Saturday after a vessel made a 911 call to report the man went unresponsive after completing a dive.

The vessel’s crew provided medical treatment to the 64-year-old before lifeguards arrived on jet ski. The diver was brought to the harbor at Ko Olina where EMS took over medical care.

EMS crews provided advanced life support before transporting the patient to an emergency room.