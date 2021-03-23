Ocean Safety responds to multiple rescues off of Mokulua Islands

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
mokulua islands jet ski dlnr enforcement_96196

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a family of four separated from their kayak, a stand up paddler, as well as two additional kayakers near the Mokulua Islands all within minutes of each other.

Honolulu Ocean Safety says the initial call came in just before 3:30pm on Tuesday, March 23 after a swell picked up causing strong waves to form.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The family included a father and three children.

Shortly after, three other people needed rescuing.  Lifeguards brought everyone to shore safely on their jet ski.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local musicians return to live performances after a year away from the stage

Big Island mother sentenced to 10 years probation for manslaughter, starvation of her daughter

New call center aims to simplify COVID-19 vaccination registration process for kupuna

What to do about gun violence in America? Senate divided over right answers

Police seek witnesses to murder of Pearl City man found in Kahalu’u

$150K settlement for Hawaii teen arrested by classmate's dad

More Top Stories

Trending Stories