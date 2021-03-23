Ocean Safety responds to multiple rescues off of Mokulua Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a family of four separated from their kayak, a stand up paddler, as well as two additional kayakers near the Mokulua Islands all within minutes of each other.
Honolulu Ocean Safety says the initial call came in just before 3:30pm on Tuesday, March 23 after a swell picked up causing strong waves to form.
The family included a father and three children.
Shortly after, three other people needed rescuing. Lifeguards brought everyone to shore safely on their jet ski.
No injuries were reported.