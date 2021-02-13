Ocean Safety rescues unresponsive snorkeler off Oahu’s north shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety officials rescued a 30-year-old unresponsive snorkeler at a spot called ‘Leftovers’ on Oahu’s north shore on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Officials said, the rescue occurred just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when a lifeguard ran up the hillside at Waimea Bay and was able to jump into the ocean to secure the 30-year-old.

The unresponsive man suffered serious injuries and showed trouble breathing, officials said. Lifeguards brought the snorkeler to shore at Waimea Bay by jet ski and transferred care to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS officials administered advanced life support and transported the patient to an emergency room in serious condition.

Surf heights were reported to be 12 to 15 feet during the rescue.

Ocean Safety officials are urging members of the public to use extreme caution during high surf advisories and to know their limits when entering the ocean.