Ocean Safety rescues two visitors off of Electric Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call for two swimmers in distress off of Electric Beach just after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Courtesy Honolulu Ocean Safety

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Two off-duty Ocean Safety lifeguards on their way to work, stopped to respond with an on-duty Ocean Safety lieutenant. A firefighter also responded and helped secure the two women in the ocean.

Ocean Safety with rescue boards, got the two women on to the boards and paddled the women through the surf to shore safely.

Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety

Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety

Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety

Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety

Courtesy: Honolulu Ocean Safety

According to Ocean Safety, the surf was 8-10 ft., with a strong current. The women were said to be visitors.

Lifeguards want to inform the public that they do not come on duty until 9 a.m.

Honolulu EMS responded and treated the swimmers for lacerations. They did not need to go to an emergency room.