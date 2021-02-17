Ocean Safety rescues swimmer at Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 29-year-old swimmer who was apparently swimming out to the jump rock at Waimea Bay on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Officials said, lifeguards responded around 1:15 p.m. after the 29-year-old got caught in the shore break. Surf heights were reported to be between 3 and 5 feet with occasional larger sets.

Lifeguards brought the swimmer to shore and administered treatment before Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took over medical care.

EMS then treated and transported the 29-year-old to an emergency room in stable condition.

Ocean Safety also rescued a 30-year-old unresponsive snorkeler at a spot called ‘Uppers’ on Oahu’s north shore on Saturday, Feb. 13.