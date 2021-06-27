Ocean Safety rescues several canoes on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety crews did several rescues on Oahu.

A canoe paddler was rescued in the Diamond Head area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27 by Honolulu Ocean Safety.

His canoe was damaged.

He was not injured.

Lifeguards towed him to shore safely to Kaimana Beach.

Two canoes flipped over throwing 12 people in the water by Sand Island reef runway around 10:30 a.m.

Ocean Safety went out on jet skis. The people were brought to shore safely thanks to Ocean Safety lifeguards, the Honolulu Fire Department, and nearby canoes.

One canoe was submerged, and the second canoe was damaged.