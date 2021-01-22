Ocean Safety rescues paddleboarder off Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 40-year-old Nu’uanu resident after he was blown out to sea while stand-up paddleboarding off of Ala Moana Beach Park on Friday, Jan. 22.

Lifeguards aboard rescue watercraft responded to the paddleboarder approximately two miles offshore from the Beach Park just after 1:00 p.m., according to officials.

The 40-year-old man called 911 once he realized that he was unable to get back onshore due to strong winds, something officials called “the exact right thing to do.”

Ocean Safety officials safely transported the paddleboarder to shore, no injuries were reported.