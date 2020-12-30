Ocean Safety rescues dozens, reminds public to heed warnings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf led to dozens of rescues on Oahu on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and two deaths on Maui. Ocean Safety officials are reminding the public to heed their warnings as 2020 draws to a close.

There were 13 rescues and approximately 1,900 preventative actions on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The majority of the North Shore rescues occurred at Waimea Bay, according to Ocean Safety officials.

There were 11 rescues and approximately 570 preventative actions on Oahu’s west side on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The majority of the west side rescues occurred at Makaha Beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.

Three people were swept into the waters at Shark’s Cove during the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 29, but were able to safely make it to shore and refused transport by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Ocean Safety is reminding the public to heed lifeguards’ warnings as Hawaii approaches the end of 2020. Staying off the rocky coastline and staying away from the shoreline during high surf are all preventative measures that could end up saving lives.

Listening to directions from lifeguards is critical, as officials say “those warnings are meant to save your life.”