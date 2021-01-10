Ocean Safety officials urge swimmers to avoid north-facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials are advising beach goers against swimming or snorkeling at north-facing shores west of Wanini Beach on Jan. 10 due to a high surf warning and dangerous ocean conditions.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning for all north and west-facing shores of Kauai and Niihau through 6 p.m.

Ocean Safety says entering the water in these areas during the High Surf Warning is very hazardous and could cause serious injury or death. Nearby spectators are also advised to use extreme caution, as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline.

For more information, visit the NWS website or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.