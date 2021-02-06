Ocean Safety officials post box jellyfish signs in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials post box jellyfish signs as needed.

On Oahu warning signs for box jellyfish are posted at Hanauma Bay, Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach. Ocean Safety reports there are hundreds of box jellyfish on the shoreline.

The jellyfish influx is expected to last until possibly Monday.

Signs were also posted at Salt Pond Beach on Kauai. Box Jellyfish have also been spotted at Kekaha and Po‘ipū beaches.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit http://hawaiibeachsafety.com/, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau.

Beachgoers are urged to follow all warning signs.