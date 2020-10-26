Ocean Safety logs 57 rescues on Oahu during high surf advisory

Honolulu Ocean Safety is adjusting it’s operational hours for tomorrow, Sunday, July 26, in order to respond as the City & County prepares for Hurricane Douglas.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The high surf advisory issued for the State of Hawaii kept Honolulu Ocean Safety officials busy on Sunday, Oct. 25.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Officials said that just after 9 a.m. Ocean Safety and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 43-year-old woman. Officials said that she lost consciousness while she was swimming off of Kailua Beach. After paramedics evaluated the woman, she refused transport to an emergency room.

An hour later, officials escorted a boat to shore with an injured man, 45, onboard. He apparently fell and hit his head on the boat. Paramedics responded to the Waianae Boat Harbor, treated him and took him to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

After that incident, officials rescued a 42-year-old woman who was caught in a current off of Yokohama Bay. They also rescued a 34-year-old male surfer who was held underwater by waves at Ehukai Beach. Both were evaluated but refused transport to an emergency room.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Ocean Safety responded to Makaha Beach. Officials said that a 12-year-old boy injured himself in the surf. Ocean Safety treated the boy before paramedics took over and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

After that incident, officials responded to a 35-year-old man who injured his ankle when he jumped off of the Kapahulu groin wall. Lifeguards provided some aid before paramedics arrived. He was treated and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Ocean Safety reported that they made a total of 57 rescues: 17 in the north, 15 in the west, 16 in the south and nine in the eastern shores of Oahu. Officials reported that they also logged about 5,150 preventative actions.

Latest Stories on KHON2