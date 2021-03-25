Ocean Safety lifeguards rescue multiple swimmers off ‘Anini Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued six swimmers in distress off waters near the end of ‘Anini Road on Wednesday, March 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The six swimmers were 100 yards offshore where they were rescued.

According to Kauai Fire Department, two bystanders attempted to help four swimmers before crews arrived on scene, and in their attempt, also became distressed and needed assistance.

All swimmers declined medical assistance, however, did complain of moderate exhaustion.