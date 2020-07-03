Ocean Safety: Kite surfer, swimmers in distress, toddler on floaty blown out to ocean

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety wants you to be safe for the 4th of July. Here are some reminders Ocean Safety officials provided after several incidents that happened Thursday, July 2.

Know the weather conditions

At 9:15 a.m. Ocean Safety responded to a kite surfer 3/4 of a mile off of Haleiwa Beach Park. The male kite surfer was able to make it to shore safely.

Watch your children closely

At 11 a.m. a 4-year-old boy in a floaty was blown out a mile offshore Tracks Beach. A Good Samaritan in a kayak rescued the boy and brought him to shore safely.

“Their parents are up in the park barbecuing having a good time and they let their keiki go down to the water,” said South Shore Ocean Safety Capt. Paul Merino. “We really want to watch that this year and not have any children unattended by the shoreline, because there’s a lot of people to watch.”

Know your limits

Just before 3 p.m. Ocean Safely and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to three swimmers — an adult man and woman, and a 10-year-old child — in trouble at Waikomo Beach on the west side of the island. All three were caught in a strong current but made it out of the water with the help of beachgoers. EMS evaluated the three patients. Two refused transport, while one, the 39-year-old man was treated and transported in serious condition.

Ocean Safety also asks the public to keep their tents and canopies from blocking Ocean Safety personnel’s view of the shoreline.

THE LATEST ON KHON2