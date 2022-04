HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety closed two lifeguard towers on Sunday, April 3.

The Rock Piles lifeguard tower 27 at Ke Waena Beach Park on the North Shore and the Depots lifeguard tower 42 at Ulehawa Beach Park in Nanakuli were closed.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Officials said lifeguards at nearby towers will be patrolling on mobile response vehicles.

For any emergencies, 911 should be called.