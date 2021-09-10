Ocean Defenders Alliance, a nonprofit, is doing an underwater cleanup at Kaneohe Bay this Sunday

In this August 2018 photo provided by the Allen Coral Atlas, a shark swims on a reef in Ailinginae Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Researchers have completed a comprehensive online map of the world’s coral reefs by using more than 2 million satellite images from across the globe. The Allen Coral Atlas was named after late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and will act as a reference for reef conservation, marine planning and coral science as researchers try to save these fragile ecosystems that are being lost to climate change. (Greg Asner/Allen Coral Atlas via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaneohe Bay is a playground of green sea turtles, yet according to Ocean Defenders Alliance (ODA), a nonprofit, the harbor has tons of underwater debris which harms them.

ODA said a group of 15 scuba volunteer divers and 10 volunteers out on the docks is going to remove tires and abandoned fishing lines from the area near the Harbor Masters office on Sunday, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

According to ODA, the harbor has never had marine debris removed on this large a scale before.

“We will spend the morning removing hundreds of pounds of marine debris that litters the corals and reef system that surround the harbor and provide food and shelter for countless species of fish, as well as green sea turtles,” ODA’s Founder and President Kurt Lieber said. “Per the COVID restrictions we will limit the size of the crew to no more than 25 volunteers.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

ODA said it utilizes volunteer scuba divers, and have been removing marine debris since 2000. The divers will be carefully assessing what to remove and how best to remove the items without harming the corals or fish.

For more information, contact Kurt Lieber: 714-875-5881.