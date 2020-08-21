PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Baldwin Beach Park will temporarily be closed from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
This is due to the required removal of a portion of the pavilion structure that was damaged during recent ocean conditions.
The department asks the public to please remain outside of the construction area barriers for safety precautions.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- KHON2 presents Beyond the Mask
- Hawaii County mayor requests gov. approval to reduce size of gatherings
- Exclusive: Eyewitness News speaks one-on-one with President Trump after Old Forge rally
- Woman charged after stabbing a man in Makiki
- Ocean damage to pavilion structure closes down Baldwin Beach Park