Ocean damage to pavilion structure closes down Baldwin Beach Park

PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Baldwin Beach Park will temporarily be closed from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

This is due to the required removal of a portion of the pavilion structure that was damaged during recent ocean conditions.

The department asks the public to please remain outside of the construction area barriers for safety precautions.

