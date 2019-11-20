OCCC work furlough inmate Dallas Pearce fails to return to facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laumaka work furlough inmate Dallas Pearce failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center as scheduled.

He was supposed to return from a day pass by noon on Nov. 19.

Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

33-year-old Pearce is 6’0″ and weighs 189 lbs.

He has a brown hair and brown eyes.

Pearce is serving time for Burglary 1.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for December.

He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.

Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.