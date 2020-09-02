OCCC inmate suspect in alleged murder of fellow inmate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prisoner at OCCC is accused of murdering another inmate.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 62-year-old Vance Grace was assaulted by 27-year-old Ezequiel Zayas Monday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. Aug. 31.

Grace was taken to the hospital where he died.

Zayas was arrested and remains at OCCC pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

Zayas was in custody for burglary after he broke into an Oahu family’s home last year while they were away.

