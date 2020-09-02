HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prisoner at OCCC is accused of murdering another inmate.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
According to the Department of Public Safety, 62-year-old Vance Grace was assaulted by 27-year-old Ezequiel Zayas Monday night.
It happened after 9 p.m. Aug. 31.
Grace was taken to the hospital where he died.
Zayas was arrested and remains at OCCC pending a criminal and administrative investigation.
Zayas was in custody for burglary after he broke into an Oahu family’s home last year while they were away.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- MCCC inmates refused to go back to their cells
- Queens launches COVID-19 infection study using hospital staff volunteers
- OCCC inmate suspect in alleged murder of fellow inmate
- Hawaii’s Kitchen Buzz’s Original Steakhouse
- Department of Health launches emotional campaign to appeal to COVID-19 violators