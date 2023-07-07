HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his housing unit at OCCC.

The man, said to be between 30 and 40 years old, was found unconscious and unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Medical staff responded and performed CPR. The medical examiner pronounced the inmate dead around an hour later.

Police records state that the man may have been assaulted by two other inmates. The official cause of death is pending determination by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The public safety department said an internal, as well as law enforcement investigations are ongoing.