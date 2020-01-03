Obamas dine at new Kakaako hot spot

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama dined with family and friends at new Honolulu restaurant Thursday.

The Obama’s were joined with family and friends at Ya-Yaʻs Chophouse & Seafood in Kaka’ako .

Restaurant partners and the General Manager were excited that the Obamas chose their restaurant for their special night out on the town.

The Obamas complimented Chef Bo on the delicious dinner and thanked the servers with hugs and fist bumps for the excellent service throughout the night.

The Obamas dined in a private area, but other dinning in the restaurant were able to catch them coming and going and cheered for the Obamas as they were leaving.

Ya-Yaʻs Chophouse & Seafood opened in November.