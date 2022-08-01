HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on Aug. 4 to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s birthday.

“Aug. 4 starting at 4 p.m. we are going to have an open house at the museum here,” said Raphael Hickman the Operation Manager for Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum. “We are going to pull out some archives.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hickman said their museum is a gathering place where people from around the world can come together to read and learn history of Obama and other strong black figures from Hawaii.

“After the open house from 4 to 5 we are going to take the block party downstairs and have opening speeches,” said Hickman.

Live entertainment will be available, and you are encouraged to come out and bring your entire family. The museum is located on the second floor at 1311 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 203 in Honolulu.

“With Obama being born and raised and becoming the 44th president we want to bring awareness,” said Deloris Guttman, the founder and historian museum director.

Guttman said most people stop by their museum to sit down and talk story. Some even stop by for a safe place to vent, find peace and get advice.

Guttman has been in Hawaii since the 1970’s. She said Oahu has changed quite a bit from when she first arrived and she has had an impact in many people’s lives from all different backgrounds.

The museum currently has a Hawaiian Africana Youth Enrichment Program where they take their archives to the schools and talk about Black Hawaii history.

“We are in half a dozen schools and have been working in the schools for the past 8 years,” said Guttman. “Kids come up with other ideas and learn that Hawaii was a free state when the United States still had slavery.”

At their upcoming event on Aug. 4, they are asking for small donations to help keep this program in schools and to help them bring awareness.

“We are hoping to fundraise for our in-school program and asking for $44 for the walk,” said Hickman.

For more information on the upcoming event or to learn about Black history in Hawaii head to their website.