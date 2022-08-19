HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum is the only institution in the Hawaiian islands that documents the history of African American contributions and their descendant’s life in the 1700’s.

Earlier this month the museum held their annual Obama walk to celebrate the former president’s birthday. This upcoming weekend they will be holding their Museum After Dark Block Party.

The museum focuses on empowering local youth, memorizing WWII history and building historical markers.

At their block party you will get the chance to mingle with organizers, learn about African American history in Hawaii and get involved with the local community.

The Museum After Dark Block Party will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They will be accepting donations of $44 for those interested in coming out.

The Museum is always looking for volunteers so if interested you can reach out to them at the event or click here to fill out their questionnaire.

For more information about this block party and other events head to Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum’s website or Instagram.