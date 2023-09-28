HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 News is checking out the eclectic ambiance, exquisite cocktails and ono grindz from Obake Honolulu.

They offer traditional matcha and want to preserve the traditions that surround it.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

You can click here for more information on their offerings.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

They also offer delicious foods and cocktails in an atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re in a 1920s speakeasy.