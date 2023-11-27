HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a promise waiting to be fulfilled, one family’s oath to set up their late father’s Christmas tree shop every year is keeping his memory alive.

For the Tajiri family, selling Christmas trees on the lower parking lot of Ala Moana Center means spending time with people they love – even when they’re not there.

Richard Tajiri and his family. (Photo/Tajiri Ohana)

“It’s truly an honor to be able to continue my dad’s legacy,” stated Ami Tajiri. “The best thing is definitely knowing that we’re bringing joy and Christmas spirit to people I definitely feel his presence or his happiness.”

Locals knew Richard Tajiri, the founder of the Christmas Tree shop in 1976, as Mr. Christmas. One family made the Tajiris a part of their family tradition for more than 15 years.

“You totally see his legacy through his daughters,” said customer Richard Linke. “They embody the Christmas spirit just like their dad did.”

After losing his battle to cancer, Richard Tajiri’s family promised to continue setting up shop – at least until its 50th year.

“I miss him and I wish he could have made it to his own 50th, but the sadness has mostly turned into pride that we were able to continue his legacy,” stated Ami. “I think he’d be proud of what we’re doing.”

Richard certainly would be proud if he saw the long lines that form right when the shop opens.

“I don’t know any other business that customer telling us, ‘thank you.’ Like, no, we thank you!” said Richard’s wife, Paula, who now owns the business.

The family is unsure what they will do with the shop after its 50th year, but working the shop feels like Richard never left, according to Paula.

“Every time something goes wrong everybody says ‘Richard for real?!'” exclaimed Paula.

Once her promise to her late husband is fulfilled, Paula plans to say goodbye once more at Richard’s final resting place.

“We want to scatter his ashes in Maui where he’s from, and I think I’m going to miss him after that. Right now, we are still too busy to take care of him,” said Paula.