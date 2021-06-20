Oahu’s Sushi King, Disney say ‘a hui hou’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another longtime Honolulu restaurant is closing its doors.

Popular japanese eatery, Sushi King, has been serving up meals for 30 years just off King Street near the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The business told KHON2, it decided not to renew its lease, despite managing to stay open throughout the pandemic.

Instead, Sushi King says it is working to find a new location, but nothing has been finalized yet.

The owners hinted at a possible reopening sometime next summer.

And restaurants aren’t the only businesses that appear to be closing their doors. Hawaii’s only Disney Store, located at the Ala Moana Center, said it will close on or before July 14.

The Walt Disney Company recently announced it would close about 20% of its US stores in the coming months.

Ahead of the closure, customers who stop by Disney can get a coupon for for free shipping on their next online purchase from Disney’s website.