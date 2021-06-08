Oahu’s summer fun program kicks off with new activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Oahu kids could be seen spending the day at the park on Monday as the City and County of Honolulu’s summer fun program kicked off.

The City was able to accommodate approximately 5,000 kids in 2021, which is 3,600 more than were able to attend during 2020.

This year’s summer fun program offers an array of new activities.

One of the other things that’s different from last year is we have a really nice arboriculture program that our urban forestry folks have adopted and are going to be implementing. So, the kids are going to be learning some cool stuff about trees,” said Nate Serota, City Department of Parks and Recreation.

“We got excursions available as well,” Serota continued. “So, a lot more options and it’s still free. If your child wasn’t able to make it into the program, the City says be patient. They’re working through a waitlist. Masks will also still be required indoors and outdoors during the program.”