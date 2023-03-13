HONOLULU (KHON2) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and Krave Marketing Group is putting on a St. Patrick’s day “Great Crawl” to celebrate.

According to organizers, 10 bars will be participating in Kailua allowing guests to pop through different venues celebrating the day.

The Boardroom, Kailua Town Pub, Bobs Sports Bar/Whiskey Smoke, Lanikai Brewing Co., Boardriders Bar, Sun & Salt, Sessions, Olomana Golf Links and more will be participating.

There will also be five beer gardens, five live music venues and park and ride locations for trolley riders coming in from Marine Corp Base Hawaii.

Benton Marumoto with the event said this event is for those 21 and older. He said the designated driver also needs to be 21.

Participants are not required to go to every stop. If they buy the trolley pass they can hop on and off as desired.

“We are focused on having a safe evening on St Patrick’s day,” said Marumoto. ” We have four trolleys able to go on base and keep our service members safe so they don’t have to drive off base.”

Marumoto said this is their first hop-on-hop-off pub crawl where guests can have real-time GPS tracking on multiple participating trolleys. The GPS tracking will show the next available shuttle time.

He said like their other events, they are expecting visitors, locals and tourists to come out and have a good time.

The event starts at 5:15 p.m. and runs until 10:15 p.m. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets click here.