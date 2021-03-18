Oahu’s rail transit system up $11.3B to build

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — $11.3 billion. That is the current estimate for how much it will cost to build Oahu’s rail transit system.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Interim CEO Lori Kahikina says the price tag comes out to about $12 billion when factoring in the financing cost.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

She says they have included every risk they could think of in the budget as HART plans for the worst-case scenario.

“I understand there’s concern, well how come it ballooned just over a few months,” said Kahikina. “Realistically the cost didn’t balloon overnight. I think the previous numbers were very aggressive and maybe risks weren’t calculated in that number.”

HART says there is opportunity to mitigate and even reduce some of these costs.

“So we wanted to be transparent as possible about all of the risks associated with this program,” said Nathaniel Meddings, HART Project Director. “Padding the budget, that’s not what we are doing because every single contingency value was mathematically derived.”

The projected date when the train will be fully operational is March, 2031.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Oahu's rail transit system up $11.3 billion to build

Las Vegas businesses ready to welcome Hawaii visitors

Always Investigating: Tracking unspent federal relief money with billions more on the way

Koko Crater steel platform to be removed, replaced in new resolution

Scam Alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud

Our Kupuna: Community based program expands to helping kupuna schedule COVID-19 vaccines

More Top Stories

Trending Stories