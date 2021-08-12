Oahu’s population tops 1 million in 2020; up 6.6% over 2010

HONOLULU (AP) — Oahu’s population increased by 6.6% over the past decade to top 1 million for the first time, according to data from the 2020 census released Thursday.

Honolulu County, which includes all of Oahu, had 1,016,508 people, the agency said.

Kauai had the fastest growth of any county in the state. The population of Kauai County, which encompasses Kauai and Niihau islands, jumped 9.3% to 73,298.

The Big Island was next. Hawaii County’s population hit 200,629, which was 8.4% more than in the 2010 census.

The slowest growth among the state’s four major counties was observed in Maui County, which covers Maui, Molokai and Lanai. It recorded 164,754 people, up 6.4% from the previous decade. The county also includes Kahoolawe, but that island doesn’t have any permanent residents.

Overall, the state’s population grew 7% to 1.455 million.

States will use Thursday’s data to outline districts for the U.S. Congress and state legislatures.