Hawaiian monk seal Lehiwa (PO9) with her mother on a beach in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Hawaii Marine Animal Response)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past few weeks, Kahuku Elementary School’s fifth grade students have been brainstorming to find the perfect name for Hawaiian monk seal PO9.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response revealed the class decision on their Facebook page, along with a new photo of the pup and her mother R016.

The class agreed that the pup was so beautiful that she should be named “Lehiwa” which they said means attractive and admirable.

Hawaiian monk seal Lehiwa with her mother on a beach in Hawaii.

(Courtesy: Hawaii Marine Animal Response)

Lehiwa is now considered to be the newest “niece” in the Kahuku Elementary School ohana, and the class is sees themselves as the pup’s uncles and aunties. And like families that watch over each other — the class is making it their responsibility to educate others to admire Lehiwa from afar.

For more details on how to lawfully view marine wildlife in Hawaii, click here.