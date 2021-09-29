Oahu’s municipal golf courses experience tee time reservation issues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New phone numbers to make a tee time reservation at Oahu’s municipal golf courses gave some golfers headaches on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

One golfer said he tried several times to reserve a time for the week of Monday, Oct. 4, but was unsuccessful.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“I actually tried to get a tee time for next Wednesday this morning at 6:30, and I must have called in at least a half a dozen times, tried a half a dozen times, each time it said that I couldn’t make a, it couldn’t grant me a time,” said Manoa resident Howard Yoshiura.

The hotline for tee time reservations has been a single number for all six Oahu golf courses, but the City and County announced on Monday, Sept. 27, different numbers for each of the courses are taking advanced tee times.

Ala Wai Golf Course: (808) 207-6856

‘Ewa Villages Golf Course: (808) 207-6741

Kahuku Golf Course: (808) 207-7076

Pali Golf Course: (808) 207-7099

Ted Makalena Golf Course: (808) 207-6735

West Loch Golf Course: (808) 207-6720

“The new numbers are good from the standpoint that you get right into the course that you’re asking for. But the unfortunate part, like I said, is the system is not working.” Howard Yoshiura

The City said the system saw some technical issues, despite being tested multiple times before being made available to the public. The Golf Division will continue to monitor the program and thanked golfers for their patience during the transitional phase.

“So I don’t know where we’re going from here,” Yoshiura said. “We’ll try, we’ll see. We’re patient, us old guys have a lot of patience.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our Local News page

Monday, Nov. 1, is when golfers will be able to reserve a tee time online, but they will have to update their golf ID to do so. The golf ID card registration form goes live starting on Oct. 4 here.