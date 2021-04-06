Oahu’s housing market remains fierce, condo sales reach 15-year high

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu’s housing market continues to remain fierce with condo sales reaching a 15-year high during the month of March.

Single family home prices are also soaring.

According to real estate firm, Locations, the median price for a single family home rose 17% in the month of March compared to what it was at the same time last year.

The median price for condos rose by 2% to 445-thousand dollars.

Single-family home sales were up 16% to 364 in March. That’s the most sales in that month since 2006.

Similarly, condo sales rose 48% to 623 sales.