HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s official! The first Chick-fil-A restaurant on Oahu will open at Ala Moana Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. This marks the second location in Hawaii following its Maui opening in September.

The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.

For the Oahu site, Kurt Milne has been selected as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center, located in the Makai Market Food Court. Customers can dine in or get takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Click here to join the Chick-fil-A program to gain points and use them for rewards. Third-party delivery service will be available soon.

To mark the opening of its first Oahu location, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Hawai‘i Foodbank on behalf of the new restaurant. Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center is also giving 100 local heroes free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The Ala Moana Center restaurant brings approximately 100 full- and part-time jobs.