HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man became Oʻahu’s 25th traffic death of 2023.

The motorcyclist crashed his motorcycle Thursday morning, May 4 around 5:50 a.m. on Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa.

This is now the nineth motorcycle traffic fatality this year.

It was reported by the Honolulu Police Department that the 23-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Wilikina Drive at a high rate of speed.

This is when the motorcyclist broadsided another 23-year-old motorist that was in the process of exiting a residential area and attempting to turn onto Wilikina Drive.

HPD said that as a result of the collision, the 23-year-old adult male motorcyclist had to be transported by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to a local area hospital in critical condition.

EMS said that the 23-year-old adult male motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 23-year-old male motorist who was hit by the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

HPD indicated that the 23-year-old male motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

HPD held a press conference to address the recent motorcycle crashes.