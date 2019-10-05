Oahu woman speaks out after someone nearly took her dog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman nearly had her dog nabbed Thursday while she was working in her store. The dog’s owner said she wanted to tell her story as a warning to others not to leave their pets alone, in case something like this happens.

The dog’s name is Harley and the owner, who did not want to be identified, said she often brings him in to cheer up customers. Harley is very popular in the store and customers often talk and pet him as he walks around the shop.

However that day, Harley ventured a little too close to the doors while his owner was busy.

The shop owner shared security footage from the incident. In it, it shows a man heading toward the shop doors, bending down, grabbing the dog’s leash and bringing him outside.

“He barked thats the only reason why we all like looked up,” the shop owner tells KHON. “I was in shock. I was kind of like… what are you doing?”

She said she immediately sprung into action, trying to get to her dog. She called after him and was able to grab her leash back.

“I just grabbed the leash from him… I asked, I was like that’s my dog. what are you doing?,” said Harley’s owner. “And he said, I’m trying to find my dog’s owner – this dog’s owner, and I think he’s at Zippys, which didn’t make any sense.”

She said the man then went toward his car and drove off.

She immediately called police, who are now investigating the incident.

She said she wants people to know what happened and to be aware.

“Just be careful, like don’t let strangers get too close to your dog without you being close to them, and I mean you never know what may happen.”