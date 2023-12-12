HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surviving a 1,000-foot fall from one of Oahu’s most dangerous trails and going missing for days was what a California visitor went through during the week of Monday, Dec. 4.

The man feels thankful to be alive and got to thank the first responders who saved his life on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Ian Snyder posted a selfie on Dec. 4 as he made his way up the Koolau Mountain Range. His family did not hear from him and filed a missing persons report — police were able to geolocate Snyder’s last position near the Pali Notches Trail using Snyder’s own posts.

“I don’t know when I toppled,” Snyder said, “I know that I looked down at Pali Highway and went, ‘Man, that’s a long way below me.'”

Snyder spent three nights at the bottom of the Koolau Mountains on the Kaneohe side and assumed the worst. The Honolulu Fire Department was called on Thursday, Dec. 7 and sent their Air 1 rescue helicopter.

“And amazingly, they spotted him at the bottom of a waterfall approximately 1,000 feet down from the trail,” HFD Rescue 1 fire captain Adrian Cravalho said. “To our disbelief, he was waiving his hands to get our attention.”

Emergency Medical Services brought Snyder to Queen’s in serious condition with fractures to his arm and face, along with several scrapes and puncture wounds. Those EMS personnel had 14 other calls after dropping him off.

“But as you can imagine, Mr. Snyder, your call was the most memorable that day. Not every day our department sees a situation like this, falling 1,000 feet from a trail is no joke,” EMS paramedic Allen Zhang said.

Snyder was released from the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 10 and his family got to meet and thank all of the first responders involved in his rescue on Tuesday. Snyder admitted that using the internet as a trail guide was not the best idea.

“And at the last part it said, ‘You can just go from this peak to Pali Notches.’ Fantastic! I can! And that’s when I got, that’s when I got there, I’m like, ‘It’s like 1,000 feet down or more down the highway!” Ian Snyder, survived 1,000-foot fall from Pali Notches Trail

Snyder added he will not be winging unsanctioned hikes on his own anymore.

“I need to be more wise with how I plan my hikes,” Snyder said. “I look back and like, ‘This was a bit foolhardy to do by myself knowing, knowing everything I know now and people don’t hike alone out here!'”

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii put on the event to thank the responders, Snyder plans to fly home to California in the coming days.