HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since July, the open casting call for a new series starring Jason Momoa has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.

Now, in-person tryouts are happening again on Oahu, but this time, they’re looking for “warrior types.”

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii shared the announcement on Monday. The in-person tryouts are happening on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Only those who apply and are selected will know where the location is.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Pacific Islander warriors ages 18 to 55, male or female

Athletic and movement training preferred

If you’re interested in being a background actor portraying a warrior, email cow@ahartcasting.com with the subject line: “Warrior 8/31” and include your full name, height, weight, phone number, full body photos of yourself (no hats or glasses) and a short description of movement training.

According to the post, preference will go to those who attended a recent open call or are registered on their database. You will receive the address and details to try out only if selected. However, if you don’t get an invitation, it does not mean you won’t be used elsewhere in the show!

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates.