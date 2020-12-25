Oahu trash collection schedule for the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is reminding residents on Oahu that collection workers will not be collecting refuse, bulky items, recyclables or green waste on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Communities that use the three-cart collection system — gray cart, blue cart, green cart — are advised to leave their gray refuse carts curbside until serviced, usually within two days.

Recycling pickup days that fall on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day will not be made up. The ENV says, hold onto the carts until the next scheduled date.

Residents that are on a twice-a-week manual trash collection system are asked to hold their carts until the next scheduled pickup date.

Bulky item pickups are by appointment-only and will not be offered on either of the two holidays. To schedule an appointment, click here or call 808-768-3200.

All convenience centers, transfer stations, Honolulu Program of Waste Energy Recovery (H-POWER) and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed on both holidays but will reopen on Dec. 26, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021.