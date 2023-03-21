HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Walmart on Oahu will be closing its doors for good.

According to the communications director for Walmart in the Western United States, a decision was made to close the Downtown Honolulu Walmart location at 1032 Fort St. Mall.

As to why the store is closing, Walmart made this statement:

“We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped. There is no single cause for why a store closes and our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations.“

Walmart said the store, along with its pharmacy, will close to the public by Friday, April 21.